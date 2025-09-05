SVETOGORSK /Leningrad region/, September 5. /TASS/. Finnish President Alexander Stubb's attempts to get involved in the situation around Ukraine could be him trying ressurrect the ghosts of the country's past, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev told a TASS reporter.

"Now he is actively engaged in this. I don't know why, maybe he has a chip on his shoulder," Medvedev suggested in response to a question from TASS about why Stubb is trying to interfere in the Ukrainian crisis.

The politician said that during World War II, a Finnish diplomatic representative during a meeting with chairman of the Reichstag Hermann Goering, was told by the Germans that they were ready to transfer to the Finns any amount of Russian land they desired.

"I think some people still think about this, but I hope it's not the prevailing sentiment among the Finnish political establishment," he said.