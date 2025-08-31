Air defenses repel massive drone attack on Russia’s Volgograd Region — governor

VOLGOGRAD, August 31. /TASS/. Air defenses are repelling a massive drone attack on Russia’s southern Volgograd Region, Governor Andrey Bocharov said.

"The Russian Defense Ministry’s air defenses are repelling a massive drone attack on the Volgograd Region. A drone has fallen in the middle of a road in Srednyaya Akhtuba and deminers are working there," he noted, according to the regional administration’s Telegram channel.

Falling drone debris caused fires in the region’s south, which were quickly extinguished, Bocharov added.

Meanwhile, a drone attack has been repelled in the southern Rostov Region, Acting Governor Yury Slyusar said, adding that, according to preliminary reports, there were no consequences on the ground.