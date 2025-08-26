FACTBOX: What we know about Ukraine's overnight drone attack on Russian regions

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. Russia's air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 43 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over Russian regions overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday.

The Russian flagship airline Aeroflot is adjusting its flight schedule due to temporary restrictions that were imposed on the arrivals and departures of aircraft at several airports of Russia early on August 26.

TASS has compiled the key facts about Ukraine's overnight UAV attacks on Russian regions.

Scale of attack

- On August 26, between 12:00 a.m. and 6:10 a.m. Moscow time (between 9:00 p.m. and 3:00 a.m. GMT), alert air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 43 Ukrainian UAVs, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

- Six Ukrainian UAVs were shot down over the Leningrad Region, six over the Ryazan Region, six over the Tula Region, five over the Volgograd Region, four over the Bryansk Region, three over the Oryol Region, three over the Pskov Region, two over the Belgorod Region, two over the Kursk Region, one over the Voronezh Region, one over the Kaluga Region, one over the Lipetsk Region, one over the Novgorod Region, one over the Nizhny Novgorod Region, and one over the Rostov Region.

Restrictions at Russian airports

- Temporary restrictions that were placed on the arrivals and departures of aircraft at airports in St. Petersburg, Nizhnekamsk, Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod, Pskov, and Volgograd have now been lifted.

- Aeroflot said that it was forced to make changes to its flight schedule by delaying departure times and canceling some flights due to restrictions at airports in central Russia and in St. Petersburg's Pulkovo Airport, as well as restrictions on the use of airspace in several areas in the Leningrad Region.

Situation in Leningrad Region

- Drone debris damaged the windows of three private houses and a passenger car in the settlement of Zagorye in the Slantsevsky district of the Leningrad Region, Governor Alexander Drozdenko reported.

- The incident resulted in no injuries.

Attack on Volgograd Region

- Russia's Defense Ministry's air defense forces repelled a large-scale Ukrainian UAV attack on the southern Volgograd Region.

- Preliminary reports indicate that drone debris damaged an outbuilding in a residential community south of Volgograd.

- The governor of the Volgograd Region, Andrey Bocharov, said no casualties were reported.

Attacks on civilians

- At least 140 civilians have suffered due to the Ukrainian army's attacks over the past week, said Rodion Miroshnik, the Russian Foreign Ministry's ambassador-at-large overseeing the Kiev regime's crimes.

- As many as 121 people, including eight minors, were injured, and 19 others, including one child, were killed, Miroshnik noted.

- Ukrainian troops actively used attack drones and precision multiple launch rocket systems with fragmentation and shrapnel warheads for strikes on Russian regions over the past week.

- The Ukrainian army used a total of 2,300 rounds of various munitions to hit civilian targets, Miroshnik said.