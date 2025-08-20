Collective security issues cannot be settled without Russia, says Lavrov

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. Issues of global collective security cannot be resolved without Russia’s participation, and the West understands that this is "utopian thinking that leads nowhere," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said following talks with Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi.

"We cannot agree with the current proposal to resolve issues of collective security without Russia. This cannot work. We have repeatedly explained that Russia does not overstate its interests, but we will firmly and resolutely defend our legitimate concerns. I am confident that the West, especially the United States, understands perfectly well that discussing security issues without Russia is utopian thinking that leads nowhere," the Russian foreign minister said.

Lavrov recalled that in April 2022 in Istanbul, Ukraine’s negotiating team proposed developing security guarantees involving all permanent members of the UN Security Council — "namely Russia, China, the United States, France, the UK, and also some other countries; they mentioned Germany, Turkey, and others that might be interested in joining this group of security guarantors."

"In other words, Ukraine’s proposal clearly stated that these guarantees would be equal, and that the security of all interested parties, including Ukraine’s neighbors, would be ensured on an equal, indivisible basis. At that time, in April 2022, Russia supported this position," the Russian foreign minister continued. "By the way, this document was initialed, and we were ready to sign an official agreement immediately afterward. But, as is well known — the president [of Russia, Vladimir Putin] has repeatedly reminded everyone of this — Boris Johnson, the then UK prime minister, arrived and forbade his subordinates in Kiev from signing anything, demanding that they continue fighting."

"So if this circumstance had not occurred, I think a lot could already have been achieved to ensure a sustainable settlement and to safeguard the interests of all countries, nations, and peoples living in our shared geopolitical space," the Russian foreign minister concluded.