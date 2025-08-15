Putin-Trump talks continue for over two hours

ANCHORAGE /Alaska/, August 16. /TASS/. The Russia-US summit in a "three-on-three" format has been going on for over two hours. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump are holding talks behind closed doors in the presence of their aides and top diplomats.

The summit is taking place at the Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Alaska. Although the three-on-three meeting has been going on for two hours, Putin and Trump began talking a little earlier — literally as soon as they stepped off the plane and greeted each other at the official meeting ceremony, which began at 7:10 p.m. GMT on Friday.

According to the US press, the leaders briefly chatted one-on-one in the car on the way to the summit venue, even without an interpreter.