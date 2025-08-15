Meeting in Alaska marks the end of Russia’s isolation in West — TV

LONDON, August 16. /TASS/. The meeting between the presidents of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, in Anchorage, Alaska, put an end to Russia’s isolation in the West "in a most spectacular fashion," UK channel Sky News reported.

"It marks the end of his isolation from the West in the most spectacular fashion," the channel reported. "Instead of sanctions, Trump has rewarded the Russian president with the equivalent of a state visit."

The Putin-Trump meeting is now taking place at the Elmendorf-Richardson military base in Anchorage, Alaska. According to Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov, the leaders will focus on Ukrainian settlement. In his words, Putin and Trump will also discuss bilateral cooperation in the economic sphere.