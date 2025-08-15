Putin, Trump begin talks without statements to press

ANCHORAGE /Alaska/, August 15. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump began their ‘three-on-three’ meeting without the traditional introductory statements to the press that are customary at summits.

The two leaders sat down and turned to the photographers so they could take a few pictures. The reporters present in the room, as during the meeting ceremony, tried to ask questions, shouting over each other. However, the American protocol service thanked the journalists and escorted them out of the room.

"Thank you very much," Trump repeated insistently several times, also stopping the reporters' hubbub. Putin, for his part, responded to the persistent shouts of the English-speaking media with a playful look of bewilderment, but did not speak.

The two presidents are seated across from each other against a backdrop of a brand wall adorned with the English inscriptions "Alaska 2025" and the slogan "Pursuing Peace." Everything is ready for lengthy negotiations. On a small table between Putin's and Trump's chairs are glasses of water, several pencils, and notepads. Behind each head of state are two flags: Russia's and the US’.