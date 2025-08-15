Putin, Trump to raise topic of global strategic security — source

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. The Russian and US presidents, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, will apparently raise the topic of global strategic security during their today’s meeting, a source told TASS.

"This topic is important both for Russia and the United States and the entire world. Naturally, it will be touched upon," the source said.

The historic meeting between Putin and Trump will be held at the Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska, later on Friday. According to Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov, the leaders will focus on discussing the Ukrainian settlement. They will also consider bilateral economic cooperation during the talks.