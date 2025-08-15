Refusal from Kiev joining NATO to be achievement of one of special op’s goals — MP

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. Ukraine’s refusal from NATO membership will mean that one of the goals of Russia’s special military operation is achieved, however, this will need to be committed to paper legislatively, a senior Russian lawmaker said.

US President Donald Trump said earlier the United States, along with Europe, could provide security guarantees to Ukraine further down the road but he ruled out the scenario of Kiev joining NATO.

"Ukraine’s off-bloc and nuclear-free status has been and continues to be a goal of the special military operation. The guaranteed refusal from Kiev joining NATO that will be later fixed legislatively will mean that one of the goals of the special military operation is achieved," Leonid Slutsky, chairman of the international committee of the Russian State Duma, or lower house of parliament, and leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR), said.

Commenting on the prospects for Washington’s security guarantees to Kiev, the lawmaker noted that "it is necessary to look at details and nuances, how this will tell on Russia’s national security interests."