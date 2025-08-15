RDIF CEO Dmitriev echoes Trump’s remark about high stakes ahead of Alaska summit

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. Russia’s Special Presidential Representative for Investment and Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries Kirill Dmitriev agreed with US President Donald Trump that the stakes are high ahead of the latter’s upcoming talks with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

"True," Dmitriev, who is also CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), wrote on his page on X, commenting on a remark about high stakes posted by Trump on his Truth Social platform.

On August 7, Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov announced that Russia and the United States had agreed to hold a summit between the two leaders. Later that day, Putin confirmed that preparations were underway for such a meeting, indicating mutual interest.

The Putin-Trump Alaska summit is expected to take place later on Friday. According to Ushakov, the two leaders will focus on resolving the Ukraine crisis.