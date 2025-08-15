MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. More than 230 members of Ukrainian armed formations have been convicted for crimes committed in the Kursk Region, the Russian Investigative Committee’s press service told TASS.

"A total of 235 members of Ukrainian armed formations have already been convicted for crimes committed in the Kursk Region," the statement said.

The committee also noted that, over the past two weeks, investigations were completed in six criminal cases against individuals from Brazil, Argentina, Lithuania, Georgia, and other countries who participated in hostilities on the Ukrainian side. They have been charged with mercenarism in absentia.

Alexander Bastrykin, head of the Investigative Committee, held an operational meeting in Donetsk, where he was briefed on the investigation of criminal cases against members of Ukrainian armed formations.