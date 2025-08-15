MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. Hundreds of people have been executed by Ukrainian servicemen for attempting to cross over to Russia, Rodion Miroshnik, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s ambassador-at-large in charge of overseeing the Kiev regime’s crimes, said in an interview with TASS.

"There are hundreds of cases. Those we have testimonies about or recorded by the people who crossed the line of combat engagement. There are instances where people were shot and killed while trying to cross the border or attacked with drones. There’s even video evidence of it," he said.

Miroshnik noted that there had been situations when the Ukrainian soldiers walked through the basements and cellars of residential buildings, tossing grenades at people "as a preventive measure." "They simply threw grenades in the windows of remaining buildings, leaving the territory completely cleared of civilians," he added.

According to the envoy, Ukraine used these same tactics in Avdeyevka, Selidovo and Dzerzhinsk. "Now a similar situation is unfolding in Chasov Yar as well," the diplomat added. "Undoubtedly, we’re talking about hundreds of cases but we will only be able to nail down the exact number of deaths later," Miroshnik concluded.