Russia, India to continue increasing constructive bilateral cooperation, says Putin

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. Russian leader Vladimir Putin, in a congratulatory message to Indian President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the republic’s Independence Day, praised the "highly privileged strategic partnership" between the two nations.

"We cherish our highly privileged strategic partnership with India. I am confident that, through joint efforts, we will continue to comprehensively expand constructive bilateral cooperation across various areas. This fully meets the interests of our friendly nations and aligns with the goal of strengthening security and stability both regionally and globally," the message posted on the Kremlin website says.

On August 15, 1947, India’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, raised the national flag over the Red Fort in the capital, symbolizing the end of British colonial rule. The date is now a public holiday.

To mark the occasion, Indians adorn their homes with the national tricolor flag, the Tiranga, which features three horizontal stripes — saffron, white, and green. In the days surrounding the holiday, monuments and government buildings across the country are illuminated in these colors, creating vibrant displays in cities and states throughout the republic.