Russian troops enter outskirts of Kirovsk in Donetsk region — military expert

LUGANSK, August 15. /TASS/. Russian troops have begun entering the western part of Kirovsk (called Zarechnoye by Ukraine) in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and the Ukrainian army is trying to put up resistance, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS on Friday.

"Our forward units jointly with reconnaissance groups have begun entering the western part of Kirovsk located northwest of Torskoye in the DPR. Ukrainian militants are trying to counteract largely from the heights in the southern part of Torskoye and the positions occupied southwest of Yampolovka," the military expert said.

Ukraine’s military experiences a shortage of manpower in that frontline sector: Ukrainian soldiers avoid close battles and largely "employ remote-controlled weapons," he added.