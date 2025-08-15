MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. Russia expects a return visit from US President Donald Trump following the upcoming summit between the two leaders in Alaska on August 15, Rodion Miroshnik, the Russian Foreign Ministry's special envoy for the Kiev regime's crimes, told TASS in an interview.

When asked whether Trump could visit Russia, Miroshnik responded: "If the Russian leader travels to the United States, we expect the US president to visit Russia in return. This is only logical and underscores the development and expansion of relations between Russia and the US, given that ties between the two largest geopolitical powers are not just about Ukraine."

He stressed that Washington and Moscow share a broad agenda, covering international and global issues as well as direct economic, cultural, sporting, and other exchanges - many of which have been suspended and, in his view, should be revived in the interests of both sides.

When asked whether Trump might visit Crimea, Miroshnik replied: "Let’s not jump ahead."

The August 15 meeting in Anchorage will be the first face-to-face talks between Putin and Trump since June 2021, when Putin met then-US President Joe Biden in Geneva. It will also be the first visit by a Russian leader to Alaska, which was sold to the US in 1867 for $7.2 million.