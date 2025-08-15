Putin-Trump summit important for whole world, Dmitriev says

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. The meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump is important for the whole world. Russia hopes for a constructive dialogue and sees an opportunity to directly convey its position to the American side, Kirill Dmitriev, special representative of the Russian president for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries, said.

"An important meeting. Of course, this is an important meeting for the whole world. And it is important that the dialogue continues. And we hope for a very constructive dialogue. There is a lot of misinformation about Russia and, of course, this is an important opportunity to convey Russia's position directly and clearly to the American side," he said about his expectations from the negotiations on the Rossiya-1 TV channel.

Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said on Thursday that the central topic of the meeting will be the settlement of the Ukrainian crisis, but the presidents will also touch upon "broader tasks to ensure peace and security, as well as current and most pressing international and regional issues."

In addition to Putin, Russia will be represented by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Ushakov, Defense Minister Andrey Belousov, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov and Dmitriev. A group of experts will always be on alert.