Russian firms could be interested in working with rare earths in Alaska — MP

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. Large Russian corporations could be interested in entering Alaska when developing rare earth metals, given the proximity of Chukotka, Viktor Vodolatsky, the first deputy chairman of the State Duma committee on CIS affairs, Eurasian Integration, and Relations with Compatriots, told TASS.

Earlier, The Daily Telegraph reported that the United States intends to offer Russia the development of rare earth minerals in Alaska during a summit there between US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

"It would be interesting for our large companies and corporations to work on the lands of Alaska, developing the natural resources that exist there, or jointly creating companies for the development and extraction of minerals with the Americans. It would be interesting for us, Chukotka is nearby, our lands are nearby," he said.

Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said the leaders will focus on discussing options for achieving a long-term peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian crisis.