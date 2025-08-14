Putin-Trump talks can help Russians convicted in US return home — Russian rights activist

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. Presidents of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, may discuss during their upcoming summit in Alaska a prisoner exchange to return Russians serving their sentences in the US, home, Konstantin Yaroshenko, Deputy General Director of Moscow Zhukovsky Airport, a human rights activist and member of the Russian Civic Chamber, told TASS.

"Advisers and negotiators are likely to touch on this topic [prisoner exchange]. Of course, nothing will happen immediately, because negotiations about me have been going on for quite a long time, but I hope that several our citizens will return to their homeland," the human rights defender noted.

He added that the summit, like any contact between the heads of state, should lead to positive changes in relations between the countries.

"I think any contact, good or bad, is a contact. This is not what happened under [former US President Joe] Biden, when there were no contacts, no negotiations. And now over such a short period there have been at least 4-5 calls, and they have already come to the conclusion that they are sitting down at the negotiating table. Simple communication. This is already very positive. When people communicate, especially at the highest level, it will only lead to the most positive things in the future," Yaroshenko said.

Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said the leaders will focus on discussing options for achieving a long-term peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian crisis.