Russian presidential envoy hopes Moscow's position to be heard at Alaska summit

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. Russia’s Special Representative for Investment and Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries, Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, has expressed optimism that Russia’s perspective will be acknowledged at the upcoming summit with the United States in Alaska.

"It is very important that the dialogue continues and that Russia’s position is heard, which was difficult under the Biden administration," Dmitriev remarked before the Russian delegation’s departure for the United States. The official Russian delegation includes Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov, Defense Minister Andrey Belousov, and Finance Minister Anton Siluanov.

On Thursday, August 7, Ushakov announced that Russia and the United States had agreed to a meeting between their leaders, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump. Later that day, Putin confirmed he was preparing for a bilateral meeting, noting mutual interest in such discussions.

These statements followed US Presidential Special Representative Steve Witkoff’s visit to Moscow on August 6, during which he was received by President Putin.

According to information from the US Department of State, the summit is scheduled to take place in Alaska on August 15. Notably, Putin’s last visit to the United States was in 2015.