BELGOROD, August 14. /TASS/. Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian armed forces used 173 drones and fired 57 munitions in a series of strikes across the Belgorod Region. Vyacheslav Gladkov, the region's governor, reported that these attacks resulted in injuries to seventeen civilians and caused significant damage to infrastructure.

In the Belgorodsky district, villages including Dubovoye, Maysky, Oktyabrsky, Razumnoye, Severny, Blizhneye, Boldyrevka, Golovino, Krasny Oktyabr, Nechayevka, Nizhny Olshanets, Nikolskoye, Novaya Derevnya, Otradnoye, Repnoye, Saltykovo, Solokhi, Tavrovo, Shagarovka, and Yasnye Zori endured shelling involving five rounds of ammunition and 46 UAV attacks. Of these UAVs, 26 were intercepted by air defenses. The strikes injured seven residents and damaged five apartments in an apartment building, sixteen private homes, and six vehicles.

The city of Belgorod itself was targeted by 32 drones, resulting in injuries to five civilians. The attack damaged the regional government building, ten apartments, and thirteen vehicles. In the Valuiki District, 32 drones caused further destruction, including injuries to two civilians, damage to two private houses, and three vehicles following a drone strike on a moving car.

The Graivoron district experienced a strike with five munitions and 23 drones. A drone attack on a moving vehicle injured two civilians, and damage was inflicted upon two cars and five private houses. Similarly, the Shebekino district was struck by eight shells and 16 drones, resulting in injuries to a soldier from the Orlan unit, along with damage to two cars and twelve private homes.

In the Krasnaya Yaruga district, 38 munitions and 17 drones targeted eight settlements; details of the damage are still being assessed. Meanwhile, in the Borisovka and Volokonovka districts, one munition and seven drones attacked five villages, damaging three private houses.