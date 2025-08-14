Putin expects agreements on strategic weapons at next stages of talks with US

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. Agreements on the control of strategic offensive weapons can be reached following negotiations on a conflict settlement in Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

According to Putin, the agreements on Ukraine should form long-term conditions for peace between the two countries and in Europe.

"In the world on the whole, if we reach agreements in the sphere of strategic offensive arms control by the next stages [of negotiations]," Putin said at a session in the Kremlin ahead of his August 15 Alaska Summit talks with US President Donald Trump.