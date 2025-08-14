Russia, US agree upon program of Putin-Trump meeting in Alaska — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. The program of a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump in Alaska has been agreed, Kremlin Foreign Policy Aide Yury Ushakov told a press briefing on Thursday.

"The program of a meeting between the leaders has been agreed upon," the Russian presidential aide said.

"This meeting, as you all know very well, will take place in Anchorage, Alaska. Specifically, one of the facilities of the Elmendorf-Richardson joint military base will be used," Ushakov said.