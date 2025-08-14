{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
UK steps up attempts to interfere in Moscow’s domestic affairs — Russian lawmaker

According to Vasily Piskaryov, the activities of the Russia and Democracy All-Party Parliamentary Group include information attacks and propaganda missions

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. The United Kingdom is stepping up attempts to meddle in Russia’s domestic affairs, particularly by creating political structures to support opposition forces based abroad, said Vasily Piskaryov, chairman of the State Duma (lower house of parliament) commission looking into foreign interference in Moscow’s internal affairs.

"The commission has taken note of the United Kingdom's intensified efforts to interfere in Russia’s domestic affairs. The British parliament has launched the Russia and Democracy All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG). The new body intends to coordinate a network of organizations that the alleged 'democratic' Russian forces set up after the start of the special military operation, and closely interact with all sorts of other renegades, immigrants and traitors," Piskaryov pointed out, as cited on the commission’s Telegram channel.

According to him, the group’s activities include information attacks and propaganda missions, as well as the development of proposals for the British government regarding new sanctions and restrictions on Russia.

Besides, the lawmaker noted that in its work against Russia, the parliamentary group "expects to secure the assistance of experts from the foreign non-governmental organizations that have been expelled from Russia, such as Chatham House and Transparency among others." "We will take this information into account, particularly in relation to the election campaigns set to take place in 2025 and 2026," Piskaryov stressed.

