FSB publishes map clarifying potential range of Ukraine's Sapsan missile

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has published a map giving a picture of where the Sapsan missile developed by Ukraine could have hit if manufactured.

Earlier, facilities designed to produce these missiles were struck by the Russian Armed Forces.

According to the map, most of central Russia, including the Moscow Region, would have been within the missile’s range, along with almost all of Belarus, including its capital, Minsk.

The FSB reported earlier that Ukrainian defense sites involved in the production of operational and tactical missiles had been hit in a joint operation with the Russian Defense Ministry. This made it possible to remove the threat of attacks on targets inside Russia and eliminate the technical basis for the production of Ukrainian long-range ballistic missiles.