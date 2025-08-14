Successful FSB operation blocks Ukraine’s long-range missiles production

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. A joint operation by the FSB and the Russian army had significantly disrupted Ukraine’s production of Sapsan long-range missile systems, an FSB officer reported.

"Coordinated actions by Russian security agencies have, among other outcomes, made it possible to block the implementation of Kiev’s Sapsan program for a long term," he stated.

Earlier, the FSB reported that the Federal Security Service, in cooperation with the Russian Defense Ministry, had carried out a joint special operation resulting in the destruction of Ukrainian defense industry facilities involved in the creation of operational-tactical missile systems.

Coordinated actions by the security agencies prevented the destruction of targets deep inside Russian territory and eliminated the technical base for the production of Ukrainian long-range ballistic missiles.