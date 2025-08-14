DONETSK, August 14. /TASS/. A lot of Ukrainian drone operators were neutralized by Russian forces while mopping up the village of Yanvarskoye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, a Russian officer told TASS.

"Most of their drone operators were eliminated. I can confirm this because our reconnaissance detected a lot of positions they launched their drones from," said the commander of an assault company of the Battlegroup East’s 37th brigade codenamed Inspector.

According to the officer, Russian reconnaissance tracked the routes of Ukrainian drones up to where they were launched from.

The Russian defense ministry reported on August 5 that Battlegroup East had liberated Yanvardkoye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region.