MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin lauded the courage and valor of North Korean soldiers who took part in the liberation of Russia’s borderline Kursk Region from Ukrainian forces, the Kremlin press service said after Putin’s phone call with North Korean leader Kim Jong UN.

"Vladimir Putin highly assessed North Korea’s support in the liberation of the Kursk Region from the Kiev regime invaders and noted the valor, heroism and selflessness of North Korean soldiers," it said.

The leaders agreed to continue personal contacts.

Moscow and Pyongyang signed a comprehensive partnership treaty in July 2024, which among other things provides for defense cooperation and support. In line with this treaty, North Korean soldiers took part in the operation for the liberation of Russia’s Kursk Region from Ukraine’s incursion. Their role in the operation was noted by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov.