Ukraine’s shelling attack near ZNPP sets fire to dry grass — governor

MELITOPOL, August 12. /TASS/. Dry grass near the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) caught fire after a shelling attacks by Ukrainian troops, Zaporozhye Region governor, Yevgeny Balitsky, said, adding that there are no risks to the facility.

"The enemy attempted to shell territories near the Zaporozhye NPP. As a result, dry grass caught fire causing smoke around the facility. <…> Please remain calm as there are no risks to the ZNPP, which is operating routinely. The situation is under control and poses no threats either to the facility or to local residents. The radiation background around the nuclear plant and the city of Energodar is within normal levels," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Throughout the summer of 2025, Ukrainian troops have been attacking residential quarters and civilian infrastructure facilities in the ZNPP’s satellite city of Energodar. On July 25, a Ukrainian drone attack caused grass fire some 800 meters from the nuclear power plant.