Anchorage tightens security ahead of Trump-Putin summit

MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. Security measures have been enhanced in Anchorage ahead of Friday’s Russia-US summit, Anna Vernaya, director of the Russian Center of Culture in Alaska, told TASS.

"Security precautions have been upped in Alaska, with the American side engaging a lot of law enforcement. They occupy entire houses," she said, adding that prominent figures keep on arriving in Anchorage. Thus, US Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. arrived on Monday. Russian diplomats have reportedly come to Alaska too.

According to Vernaya, the upcoming summit is a huge event for the entire state. "All local TV channels begin their newscasts with the topic of the upcoming summit. Hotels are fully booked and locals are offering rooms for rent," she noted.

In her words, the local authorities and residents are doing their best to "offer a safe and favorable environment to the talks."

US President Donald Trump said earlier that he hopes to hold a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on August 15. The date and venue were later confirmed by Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov, who said that the Russian and US presidents will focus on discussing options for reaching a lasting settlement of the Ukrainian crisis.