Trump will have to work on Zelensky after Alaska summit — expert

MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump will have to work on Vladimir Zelensky to get him to acknowledge realities on the ground to make actual progress on the path to peace after the Alaska summit, a Russian expert told TASS.

"I think this is the only realistic way to peace, since Russia’s position remains unchanged. So, Trump, if he really wants peace and not just to hold a meeting [with Russian President Vladimir Putin] for the sake of a meeting, will have to push Zelensky," said Oleg Barabanov, program director at the Valdai International Discussion Club.

Meanwhile, in his words, Zelensky "is already building up his defense" by enlisting support from the European Union and the United Kingdom.

"Let’s wait and see what Trump can do with this," the expert added.

Another expert, Valdai Discussion Club research director Fyodor Lukyanov, noted that ahead of the Russia-US summit, great attention is being put on the topic of potential land swaps and Trump’s view of this matter. However, according to the expert, territorial aspects are not among the key political and military tasks that were set for the Russian army and diplomacy as Russia’s actions are geared to ensure new principles of European security. "This has been the key task throughout the three and a half years of the conflict and it has not been changed. This topic has been present in all President Putin’s statements," he recalled.

US President Donald Trump said earlier that he hopes to hold a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on August 15. The date and venue were later confirmed by Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov, who said that the Russian and US presidents will focus on discussing options for reaching a lasting settlement of the Ukrainian crisis. The Kremlin, in his words, expects that the two leaders will meet in Russia’s territory after their talks in Alaska.