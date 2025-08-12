Envoy reports civilian casualty numbers from past week's Ukrainian strikes on Russia

MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. Over the past week, more than 100 people in Russian regions, including six children, were injured in Ukrainian strikes and 22 others were killed, with the highest number of casualties registered in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) and the bordering Belgorod Region, Rodion Miroshnik, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s ambassador at large for issues of the Kiev regime’s crimes, reports.

"In the past week, 127 civilians were impacted by Nazi strikes, namely 105 people, including six minors, were injured and 22 others were killed. <…> The LPR and the Belgorod Region emerged as sad leaders in the number of killed civilians over the past week," he said.

In that period, Miroshnik added, Ukrainian troops targeted the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), the LPR, the Belgorod, Kursk, Bryansk, Kherson, and Zaporozhye regions with drone attacks the most. Amid the harvesting campaign, Ukrainians actively used FPV drones in strikes on farming vehicles, private cars, trucks and passenger transport, the diplomat said.

"During the reporting period, the Kiev regime’s militants attempted to expand the geography of strikes as part of the implementation of the strategy to move terrorism against civilians deeper inside Russia, using fixed-wings UAVs," Miroshnik continued. "Those drone attacks targeted civilian infrastructure in the Krasnodar Region, the Republic of Komi, the Republic of Crimea, as well as the Kaluga, Volgograd, Oryol, Ryazan, Voronezh, Tula, Rostov, Lipetsk, and Smolensk regions. Commercial facilities, civilian production sites, private homes and residential buildings, public and private vehicles were the most targeted," he noted.

In all, Ukrainian troops fired almost 3,100 munitions on Russian regions over the past week, Miroshnik emphasized.