MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. Kiev troops are boosting their air defense capabilities in the Sumy Region, but their launchers are being destroyed, Russian military and law enforcement sources told TASS.

"The enemy continues to boost its air defense capabilities in the Sumy Region to counter Russian aviations, which inflicts colossal damage to Ukrainian positions. At the same time, launchers are being deployed too close to the line of combat engagement. Russian forces have already destroyed an air defense system near the settlement of Vorozhba," a source said.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that Russia’s Geran-2 UAV teams destroyed an enemy position of an S-300B SAM system launcher near Vorozhba in the Sumy Region.