MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. The peoples and leaders of other countries will do without the advice from Vladimir Zelensky, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told the TV Center channel, commenting on Zelensky’s claim that Russian President Vladimir Putin "will try to deceive" the American leader Donald Trump at the forthcoming talks in Alaska.

"The only ones who need Zelensky's care are the people of Ukraine. But Zelensky doesn't care about them," Zakharova said. The comment was uploaded to the TV channel's Telegram channel.

According to Zakharova, the peoples and heads of other states "will somehow do without his worthless advice."