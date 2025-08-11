London continues attempts to disrupt peace settlement in Ukraine — Russian embassy

LONDON, August 11. /TASS/. Britain and its European partners are trying to disrupt a peace settlement of the conflict in Ukraine, the Russian embassy in London has said.

"Russia has been and remains open to resolving the Ukrainian conflict through political and diplomatic means. At the same time, we must pursue a lasting and long-term peace, which can only be achieved by eradicating the root causes of the crisis. Against this background, we note the ongoing attempts by London and some of its partners to disrupt a peace resolution of the conflict by eliminating its root causes," the statement reads.

"This is clearly demonstrated by the statements and activity developed by the British leadership in the run-up to the Russian-American summit in Alaska. This policy once again confirms the opportunistic approach of the European capitals, which are hoping to further use Ukraine as an anti-Russian battering ram," the Russian embassy said.

Trump said on August 8 that he hopes to hold a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on August 15. The date and venue were later confirmed by Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov, who said that the Russian and US presidents will focus on discussing options for reaching a lasting settlement of the Ukrainian crisis. The Kremlin, in his words, expects that the two leaders will meet in Russia’s territory after their talks in Alaska.