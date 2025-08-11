Russia’s trade with Africa to grow as alternative payments launched — ambassador

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. Russia's trade with African countries will increase as alternative payment systems are launched, Russian ambassador to Cote d'Ivoire Alexey Saltykov said in an interview with TASS.

"I am confident that this will have the most positive impact on trade between Russia and the African continent," the diplomat said as he commented on Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s proposal to consider payment platforms and mechanisms alternative to Western systems.

Russia has boosted the volume of payments in national and digital currencies, especially with BRICS countries, with more than 85% of settlements with developing countries being members of the association carried out in national currencies, not dollars, he noted. Moreover, Moscow has created the Financial Messaging System (SPFS), a payment platform alternative to the SWIFT system, the ambassador added.

"African countries are also seeking to develop payment mechanisms independent of global currency systems such as the dollar, euro or pound sterling. As far as I know, ten African countries have already united to develop such a mechanism," Saltykov said, adding that "intra-African trade is a significant."

Trade within the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) is estimated at $10-20 bln a year, dominated by Nigeria and Cote d'Ivoire.