Sea is becoming main scene of the West's anti-Russian policy — Maritime Board chief

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. In an interview with the government-published daily Rossiyskaya Gazeta, Nikolay Patrushev, presidential aide and head of the Maritime Board, emphasized that the sea is increasingly emerging as the primary battleground in the West’s confrontation with Russia.

"The maritime domain is gradually becoming nearly the central theater of Western anti-Russian efforts," Patrushev stated. "Having recognized the futility of achieving a direct military victory over Russia, Western powers have shifted their focus toward economic warfare - primarily targeting maritime transportation of hydrocarbons, fertilizers, food, and other critical export raw materials."

He also highlighted the rising military threats posed by NATO navies in the Baltic, Black Sea, and Arctic regions, underscoring the strategic importance of maritime security in the ongoing geopolitical struggle.

In this context, the significance of the Navy -demonstrating Russia's maritime capabilities and its ability to safeguard national interests - will continue to grow, he emphasized.

"Without the Navy and the Coast Guard, Russia's political influence and foreign economic potential would be severely limited in several key areas. That is why defining the future vision of our fleet remains one of the Maritime Board’s top priorities," Patrushev underscored.

He also recalled that, at the initiative of the Maritime Board, the Strategy for the Development of the Navy until 2050 and the Strategy for the Development of the Ship Composition of the FSB Forces were developed and subsequently approved by the President of Russia.

"These strategic documents set forth the fundamental requirements for the future structure and appearance of the fleet, as well as its primary roles during both peacetime and wartime," he added.