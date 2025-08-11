'Sobering effect' for West, response to blackmail: what senior Russian diplomat said

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. Russia will never accept the blackmail and pressure tactics of its opponents, will not be the first to escalate tensions, and will take proactive measures where the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF Treaty) is concerned to protect national security, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said in an interview with the Rossiya-1 TV channel.

He also noted that the West has taken note of Russia's signal about withdrawing from the moratorium on the deployment of medium-and short-range missiles, which has had a sobering effect.

TASS has compiled the main statements made by the deputy foreign minister.

On protecting interests

Russia will never accept the methods of blackmail and pressure used by its opponents: "We are responding to what our adversaries and opponents deem acceptable: attempts to pressure, blackmail, and dictate to Russia. We will never accept this."

Russia will act preemptively in the field of the INF Treaty to guarantee its security: "There are situations when it is necessary to act preemptively and anticipate certain steps a potential adversary may take. This will certainly continue to be done."

On West's reaction to lifting of moratorium on the INF Treaty

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio did not contact Moscow regarding Russia's withdrawal from the moratorium on the INF Treaty: "Rubio hasn’t called. In fact, we didn’t expect anything like that."

The West took Russia's signal about withdrawing from the INF Treaty moratorium seriously, and it had a sobering effect: "We have rather reliable sources that confirm the desired result has been achieved as there has been a sobering effect."

The Russian Foreign Ministry's statement on withdrawing from the moratorium on the deployment of medium-and short-range missiles "contains a number of specific and even specialized references to the current developments." Therefore, "the officials in Western military and security agencies that are supposed to pay attention to such things took note of it and placed it on record."

On protection of Kaliningrad Region

The security of the Kaliningrad Region will be ensured by Russia "by all necessary means" despite NATO threats: "The Kaliningrad Region is an integral part of our country and is in no way subject to discussion in this context."

On inadmissibility of impulsive decisions

Russia does not make impulsive decisions and will not artificially raise the stakes in the field of arms control for the sake of it: "In this area, it is impossible to give in to emotions. We must act in a very responsible manner to increase the chances of achieving a productive result."