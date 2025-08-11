Russia to ensure Kaliningrad Region’s security by all necessary means — MFA

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. Russia will ensure the security of its Kaliningrad Region by all necessary means, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said in connection with NATO threats against Kaliningrad.

"The Kaliningrad Region is an integral part of our country and is in no way subject to discussion in this context. We will ensure its security by any means necessary," he said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

Earlier, US Army Europe and Africa Commander General Christopher Donahue spoke about the possibility of an attack on Kaliningrad.