Russian forces advancing near Poltavka, Rusinov Yar in Donbass region — official

DONETSK, August 11. /TASS/. Russian troops are advancing near Poltavka and Rusinov Yar in the Konstantinovka sector of the line of engagement in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), despite difficult battles, the DPR head, Denis Pushilin, said.

"As regards the Konstantinovka area, we can see that the locality of Yablonovka has been liberated, and [Russian forces] have been advancing near Poltavka and Rusinov Yar," Pushilin said in a video address posted on his Telegram channel. "We have also registered successes near the locality of Shcherbinovka. There have been quite difficult battles there, but Russian troops are keeping the situation under control," he added.

Russia’s Armed Forces fully control the situation along the entire line of engagement in the DPR, Pushilin emphasized.