Woman injured as drone brought down in Bryansk Region — governor

BRYANSK, August 11. /TASS/. The debris from a downed drone left a woman injured as air defenses destroyed seven drones in the skies over the Bryansk Region on Sunday evening, Governor Alexander Bogomaz said.

"Seven more enemy fixed-wing UAVs were destroyed by the Russian Defense Ministry’s air defenses over the Bryansk Region. Unfortunately, a female civilian was injured as a downed UAV fell," the official wrote on his Telegram channel. According to him, the woman has been taken to hospital where she has received all the necessary medical assistance.

Earlier, the Defense Ministry said 27 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) were destroyed over Russian regions between 8:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. Moscow time (GMT +3) on Sunday.

In a separate attack, a male civilian was injured as Ukrainian terrorists attacked the village of Strativa in the Starodub municipality in the Bryansk Region using a kamikaze drone, Bogomaz continued. The man has been hospitalized and given all the necessary medical assistance, he said.

A civilian motor vehicle was damaged as an explosive was dropped from the drone, the governor added.