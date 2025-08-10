Russian diplomat slams Israel’s decision on Gaza as violating international law

UNITED NATIONS, August 10. /TASS/. Russian acting Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky has lambasted Israel’s plan for establishing total control of Gaza City and expanding its military operation throughout the Gaza Strip as a blatant violation of international law that undermines prospects for a peaceful settlement.

"These actions by the Israeli leadership flagrantly violate international law, demonstrate their undisguised disregard of both the international community’s calls and the UN Security Council resolutions," he said at an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council.

According to the Russian diplomat, the plan for deploying troops to eliminate Hamas and establish total control "derails prospects for a two-state solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict."

Late on August 8, Israel’s war cabinet approved Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plan for taking control of Gaza City and expanding the operation throughout the enclave.