Ukrainian forces fired eight munitions at DPR settlements over past day

DONETSK, August 10. /TASS/. Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian forces carried out eight attacks on settlements in the Donetsk People’s Republic, firing a total of eight munitions, the Directorate for the Documentation of Ukraine’s War Crimes under the Administration of the Head and Government of the DPR reported.

"[A total of] eight instances of armed attacks by the Ukrainian Armed Forces have been recorded. <…> In total, eight units of various munitions were fired," the statement said.

All attacks occurred in the Gorlovka sector. Two civilians sustained injuries. No damage to residential buildings or civilian infrastructure was reported.