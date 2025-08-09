Choosing Alaska for negotiations minimizes Europe’s influence on them — senator

MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. The choice of Alaska as a summit venue for the presidents of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, is successful and unexpected, it negates Europe’s impact on the talks, Vladimir Dzhabarov, first deputy chairman of the Federation Council (upper house of parliament) Committee on International Affairs, said.

"Of course, it was necessary to hold a personal meeting. It is agreed. The venue was unexpected for me - Alaska. I think this was a very unexpected option for many. From the point of view of our bilateral relations, we are neighbors. Only 80-90 kilometers separate us from America in the Alaska region, and in the closest places between our islands up to four kilometers. The logistics are such that the issue of obtaining permission to fly through, say, Europe or other countries disappears. We don't need that. And we are also far from Europe," Dzhabarov said in a comment to Rossiya-24 TV channel.

Also, according to him, the choice of Alaska was successful in terms of influencing the negotiation process of third countries.

"Here we are far from Ukraine, from Western Europe, and we have the opportunity to calmly discuss all the pressing issues. I think the concern that some Western journalists and the Western press are expressing now is all Russophobic. They believe that Putin can influence Trump. But this is nonsense - no one will influence anyone: the two leaders will discuss pressing issues in a calm atmosphere without pressure," Dzhabarov said.

He noted that sooner or later a meeting of the two leaders had to take place, because the two great powers must maintain contact, which is in the interests of the whole world.