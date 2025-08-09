Russian army takes Ukrainian near Volchansk under fire control — expert

LUGANSK, August 9. /TASS/. Russian servicemen have surrounded a Ukrainian grouping stationed near Volchansk in the Kharkov Region, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"When it comes to the town of Volchansk, we have complete control of the situation. <...> One of the enemy groups, which was located in the area of the settlement of Tikhoye, has been surrounded. At the moment, our servicemen are engaged in destroying enemy manpower and mopping up the wooded area," he said.

The military expert noted that enemy units located near Volchansk are trying to resist.