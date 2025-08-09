Russian envoy calls for developing Russian-American ties in Arctic region

MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO and special presidential envoy for investment and economic cooperation Kirill Dmitriev commented on the upcoming meeting between the Russian and US presidents in Alaska and called on the countries to develop cooperation in the Arctic and beyond.

"Born as Russian America - Orthodox roots, forts, fur trade - Alaska echoes those ties and makes the US an Arctic nation. Let's partner on the environment, infrastructure, and energy in the Arctic and beyond," Dmitriev wrote on his X page.

Trump previously said that he expects to meet with Putin in Alaska on August 15. He posted the relevant entry on his Truth Social page. Then, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov confirmed plans to hold these talks in Alaska on August 15. "It seems quite logical that our delegation should simply fly across the Bering Strait, and that such an important and long-awaited summit between the leaders of the two countries should be held there," he explained. According to Ushakov, Putin and Trump "will undoubtedly focus on discussing options for achieving a long-term peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian conflict." The Kremlin expects the next meeting between Putin and Trump to take place on Russian territory, the aide stressed. "The relevant invitation has already been sent to the US president," Ushakov recalled.