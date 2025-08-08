Russia, Venezuela discuss biosecurity, BTWC violations by US — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. Participants of Russian-Venezuelan consultations in Caracas have exchanged opinions on ensuring biological security, noting military and biological activities by the United States outside its national territory that breach the provisions of the Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention (BTWC), the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"An exchange of biological security threat assessments in Latin America and the Caribbean as well as in the world was carried out. Particular attention was paid to the military and biological activities of the United States outside its national territory that violate the provisions of the Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention (BTWC). The issues of developing bilateral cooperation in the field of biosecurity and strengthening of the BTWC regime were discussed," the statement reads.

The Russian Foreign Ministry also noted that the "meeting confirmed the unity of approaches of Russia and Venezuela to the biological security." "The Sides noted the need for further close coordination both in bilateral format and at relevant multilateral fora, primarily within the framework of the BTWC and the UN," the ministry concluded.