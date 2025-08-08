MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. The ongoing negotiations over the peace treaty between Baku and Yerevan present an opportunity for NATO to broaden its influence in the South Caucasus, according to Konstantin Zatulin, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on CIS Affairs and a member of United Russia, who was speaking to TASS.

"If we reject Ukraine's NATO membership, then we should not permit NATO to establish a foothold in our own neighborhood. This is precisely what is unfolding in the South Caucasus, with Turkey, a NATO member, actively pursuing such ambitions," Zatulin stated. He further remarked that Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan are once again demonstrating a willingness to disregard previous agreements with Russia, seemingly prepared to act independently as long as their actions are validated by the United States.

Zatulin characterized these developments as part of a broader "large-scale conflict between Russia and the West." He emphasized that Moscow is eager to achieve the objectives of its special military operation as swiftly as possible and highlighted ongoing contacts with the United States that could facilitate this goal. Conversely, he suggested that Europe appears intent on prolonging the conflict in Ukraine to undermine Russia's interests in other regions, including the South Caucasus.