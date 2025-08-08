MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya has accused the Soviet Union of violating the non-aggression pact during World War II, a claim he made to divert attention from the US nuclear strikes on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, according to Vladimir Dzhabarov, the First Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs, who was speaking to TASS.

Previously, Iwaya had also alleged that the Soviet Union breached neutrality by entering the war against Japan on August 9, 1945. In this context, Dzhabarov remarked, "Recently, another anniversary of the Hiroshima and Nagasaki bombings was observed. To avoid addressing the true perpetrators of the nuclear strikes on Japan, some have argued that the Soviet Union violated the non-aggression pact, while conveniently ignoring the fact that Japan was allied with Hitler throughout the war."

He further emphasized the significance of the Soviet offensive in Manchuria, noting that it was decisive because the United States would not have succeeded in ending the war with atomic bombs alone. "Such accusations reveal a poor understanding of history," Dzhabarov added.

Japan remains the only nation in history to have suffered the direct impact of nuclear weapons. The atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, carried out by the United States at the end of World War II, aimed to expedite Japan’s surrender. The bombing of Hiroshima alone resulted in approximately 70,000 to 100,000 deaths on the first day, with total fatalities rising to over 140,000 by the end of 1945 due to wounds and radiation-related illnesses. Today, the total number of casualties from the bombings exceeds 350,000. The United States continues to refuse to accept moral responsibility for these actions, justifying them as a matter of "military necessity."