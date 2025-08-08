Putin discusses with Xi preparations for upcoming visit to China — Kremlin

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping discussed during a telephone conversation earlier on Friday an upcoming visit of the Russian leader to China, the Kremlin’s press office announced in a statement.

"The two leaders discussed a number of pressing matters of bilateral and international concern, including in light of preparations for Vladimir Putin's upcoming visit to China to take part in both a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and official events marking the 80th anniversary of Victory over militarist Japan and the end of World War II," the statement reads.

In late June, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov announced in an interview with VGTRK journalist Pavel Zarubin that President Putin planned to spend four days in China. During the visit, the Russian leader will take part in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Tianjin, scheduled for August 31-September 1.

On September 2, full-scale bilateral negotiations between Russia and China are planned, and on September 3 in Beijing, the presidents of both countries will jointly participate in a celebration dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the victory over militarist Japan and the end of World War II.