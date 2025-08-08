Russia’s Krasnodar Region, city of Sochi repel Ukrainian UAV attack

SOCHI, August 8. /TASS/. Air defenses have been activated in Russia’s resort city of Sochi on the Black Sea coast to fight off Ukrainian drones attacking the area, said head of the city administration Andrey Proshunin.

Dmitry Plishkin, head of the administration of the federal territory of Sirius, also warned of the threat of an UAV attack.

All services were put on high alert and are being coordinated by a city crisis center.

A TASS correspondent reported that vacationers were evacuated from the beaches and outdoor pools in Sirius. Rescuers and hotel staff ushered them to safety. Some hotels are using underground parking lots as shelters.

People were advised to stay in and away from windows.

Sochi holidayers and residents are being evacuated from the city's beaches, the Telegram channel of the crisis center of the Krasnodar Region said.

The Sochi and Gelendzhik airports were put on high alert, with Sochi airport later lifting restrictions.

Seventeen aircraft left for other airfields, the Telegram channel of the Federal Air Transport Agency said.

The Psou checkpoint on the border of Abkhazia with Russia suspended pedestrian and vehicle crossings, the State Security Service of Abkhazia said

As a result, a line of cars two kilometers long formed there, according to the Abkhazian Interior Ministry.

All combat crews of the air defense system located in the border territories on the Abkhaz side were put on alert.

Traffic through the Adler automobile checkpoint on the border with Abkhazia was also suspended.